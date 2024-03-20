Toshima City Award a “Venezia | La più antica città del futuro”

Toshima City Award a “Venezia: La più antica città del futuro” (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) TOKYO – Un nuovo successo internazionale per Rai Kids. Al Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2024 la direzione Rai dedicata ai bambini e ragazzi ha conquistato il prestigioso “Toshima City Award” con lo speciale animato “Venezia: La più antica città del futuro”. Un riconoscimento che conferma Venezia come un’icona di creatività e innovazione nel mondo dell’animazione. L’opera, scritta da Jacopo Martinello e diretta da Andrea Giro e Roberto Zincone, celebra i 1600 anni della città di Venezia e sarà trasmessa venerdì 22 marzo, alle ore 9 e alle 17.40, e su Rai Gulp e RaiPlay. Il Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) è un evento di spicco nel panorama internazionale dell’animazione, che celebra ...
