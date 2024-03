Tony Colombo e Tina Rispoli restano in carcere: la Cassazione ha rigettato il ricorso - Tony Colombo e Tina Rispoli restano in carcere: la Cassazione ha rigettato il ricorso presentato dai legali della coppia; lo apprende Fanpage.it da fonti qualificate. I due erano stati arrestati lo ...fanpage

Man sentenced as accessory for 2021 Northeast Fresno shooting - A man learned Monday that he won't be serving more time behind bars for his role in a Northeast Fresno shooting. A judge sentenced Jake Noriega for being an accessory after the fact for the 2021 ...msn

Former Mob boss reveals the most powerful Godfathers in Mafia’s ‘golden era’ - Those figures included Anthony ‘Fat Tony’ Salerno, who served as Gigante’s front boss to hide his real status and Paul ‘Big Paul’ Castellano, who succeeded Carlo Gambino as the reputed ‘boss of bosses ...metro.co.uk