The Suicide Squad – Missione suicida: tutto quello che volete sapere sul film fantasy in prima tv (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) A partire dalle 21.20 di Mercoledì 20 Marzo su Italia Uno va in onda in prima visione tv The Suicide SquadMissione suicida, uno dei film più stravaganti, controversi e originali degli ultimi anni. Sequel di The Suicide Squad, anche in questo caso ci troviamo di fronte ad un fantasy con protagonisti i supereroi di DC Comics in versione rigorosamente per adulti. Il regista James Gunn che lo ha diretto nel nel 2021, a proposito di The Suicide SquadMissione suicida ha detto che, rispetto al primo titolo, esso “è quello che è”, pertanto né un sequel né un reboot. Insomma, di sicuro siamo di fronte ad un’opera singolare, che merita di essere vista. Noi ...
