The Idea of You | Anne Hathaway | Il mio personaggio ha avuto il cuore completamente spezzato

The Idea

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway:"Il mio personaggio ha avuto il cuore completamente spezzato" (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) La star di Il diavolo veste Prada ha approfondito il suo personaggio nel film tratto dal libro di Robinne Lee. Anne Hathaway ha voluto approfondire diversi dettagli del suo nuovo film romantico, The Idea of You, basato sul romanzo del 2017 di Robinne Lee, che i fan hanno pensato fosse interamente ispirato a Harry Styles. The Idea of You racconta la storia di una mamma divorziata che ha una storia d'amore travolgente con una giovane popstar. Una trama che ha portato i fan a pensare che il film tracciasse dei parallelismi intenzionali con l'ex frontman degli One Direction. Harry Styles o no? "Il mio personaggio ha avuto il cuore completamente spezzato dall'ex marito e non è stato solo il suo …
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • The Idea

    Il film vede l'attrice de Il diavolo veste Prada innamorarsi di un uomo molto più giovane di lei, nello specifico il leader di una boyband Mentre manca ancora molto alla sua uscita su Prime Video, ... (movieplayer)

  • The Idea

    Nicolas Galitzine, protagonista dell’attesissimo film The Idea of You ha negato che Harry Styles sia stato d’ispirazione al suo personaggio, cosa che sostengono tantissimi fan del romanzo originale. ... (cinemaserietv)

  • The Idea

    Anne Hathaway è stata vista in lacrime alla premiere di The Idea of You al SXSW: Variety ha condiviso il video del momento, in cui l’attrice, visibilmente emozionata per l’accoglienza riservata alla ... (cinemaserietv)

Staff's Dedication Leads to Top Football Field Award - Since Brooks Field – named after Duke alumnus Steve Brooks and his wife, Eileen – debuted in 2015, Christie and his predecessor, Scott Thompson, now Duke Facilities Management’s Landscape Services ...today.duke.edu

Why you’re getting hooked on Kate conspiracy theories - For some, the Idea that Christmas-style huts would still be up in March was scarcely believable (except ITV reporters on the scene on Tuesday morning showed they’re still there). The shaky, zoomed-in ...inews.co.uk

India criticises UfC model for UNSC reform, says 21st century world desperately needs UN 2.0 - India has criticised a model for the UN Security Council presented by the Uniting for Consensus group that includes Pakistan, saying it stands against the Idea supported by a majority of member states ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video The Idea
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.