The Council of Indigenous Peoples’ First Participation in the Berlin Tourism Expo | Promoting Classic Tribal Tours

Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - TheofPeoples participated for thetime in a tour organized by theBureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to promotein European cities. On March 1st, a TaiwanPromotion Event was held in Amsterdam, Netherlands,