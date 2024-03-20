The Acolyte - La seguace | svelata la differenza principale con The Mandalorian nelle riprese

The Acolyte

The Acolyte - La seguace: svelata la differenza principale con The Mandalorian nelle riprese (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Le riprese della nuova serie Star Wars si sono svolte in maniera molto diversa da quelle della serie con Pedro Pascal Nella giornata di ieri è stato svelato il trailer di The Acolyte - La seguace che ci proietterà in un'epoca inedita per Star Wars, quella dell'Alta Repubblica. Nel corso di una recente intervista alla regista della serie, è emersa una differenza sostanziale da The Mandalorian. Il Volume Nel corso della chiacchierata con l'Hollywood Reporter, la regista Leslye Headland - oltre ad aver rivelato che uno degli autori dello show non ha mai visto Star Wars - ha precisato che nel corso delle riprese di The Acolyte non si è mai fatto ricorso al Volume, ovvero la tecnologia che permette di …
