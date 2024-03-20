Starwood Capital Enters into Partnership with ESR Group Co-Founders to Acquire 10 7% Ownership Stake

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) MIAMI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/("" or "the Firm"), a leading global private investment firm focused on real estate, today announced that a controlled affiliate has agreed toa 10.7% equityin ESR("ESR" or "the Company") in a structured transaction alongside ESR Co-, Stuart Gibson and Charles de Portes ("the co-"). Mr. Gibson will remain Co-Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Company and Mr. Portes will remain a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Pursuant to the acquisition, all of the outstanding sums under the existing margin loan facility of the holding vehicle of the co-will be fully ...