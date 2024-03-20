Robooter Showcases All Terrain Electric Wheelchair E60 Series at Naidex 2024 and Medtrade 2024 (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) BIRMINGHAM, England, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Robooter, a leading innovator in the autonomous mobility solution is thrilled to announce its showcase and smart outdoor Electric Wheelchair at the Naidex 2024, held from March 20 to 21 in NEC Birmingham and on March 27-28, at the Medtrade Expo, Dallas, TX. Expanding Mobility Solutions with E60 E60-A,E60 Pro and E60 Pro-A E60 Series is the first of its kind,smart,off-road power Wheelchair launched by Robooter. It delivers high endurance and fast driving speed with the perfect blend of design and function. The E60 and E60-A models are equipped with 10-inch omnidirectional wheels, while the E60Pro and E60 Pro-A feature larger 12-inch ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Robooter, a leading innovator in the autonomous mobility solution is thrilled to announce its showcase and smart outdoor Electric Wheelchair at the Naidex 2024, held from March 20 to 21 in NEC Birmingham and on March 27-28, at the Medtrade Expo, Dallas, TX. Expanding Mobility Solutions with E60 E60-A,E60 Pro and E60 Pro-A E60 Series is the first of its kind,smart,off-road power Wheelchair launched by Robooter. It delivers high endurance and fast driving speed with the perfect blend of design and function. The E60 and E60-A models are equipped with 10-inch omnidirectional wheels, while the E60Pro and E60 Pro-A feature larger 12-inch ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Robooter Showcases All Terrain Electric Wheelchair E60 Series at Naidex 2024 and Medtrade 2024 - BIRMINGHAM, England, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robooter, a leading innovator in the autonomous mobility solution is thrilled to announce its showcase and smart outdoor electric wheelchair at the ...adnkronos
Video Robooter ShowcasesVideo Robooter Showcases