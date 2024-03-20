Rise of the Ronin | vendite a 5 milioni di copie nei progetti di Koei Tecmo

Rise of the Ronin, vendite a 5 milioni di copie nei progetti di Koei Tecmo (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Le vendite di Rise of the Ronin dovrebbero arrivare ad almeno 5 milioni di copie per soddisfare Koei Tecmo. Questa, infatti, è la cifra che si spera di raggiungere dopo che il videogioco sarà lanciato il 22 marzo. L’esclusiva PlayStation 5 che potrebbe infiammare ulteriormente questo inizio di anno, dopo quella di Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, è pronta a debuttare. Le aspettative sono alte, sia da parte dei giocatori pronti a esplorare il Giappone ricreato da Team Ninja, sia da parte del publisher che vuole vendere in modo importante. In un recente comunicato, Koei Tecmo ha esposto le sue strategie commerciali sul breve e sul lungo termine. Nella sezione degli obiettivi prioritari si parla di un videogioco appartenente a una nuova IP che ...
    Proprio in queste ore, Team Ninja ha rilasciato il trailer di lancio di Rise of the Ronin, che si concentra sul rapporto con la Lama Gemella, con l’utilizzo di scene live-action e di grafica di ... (tuttotek)

    In occasione dell’imminente lancio di Rise of the Ronin per PlayStation 5, un nuovo contest è stato indetto per consentire a un fortunato utente di vincere una console e una copia del videogioco. ... (game-experience)

    Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato il trailer di lancio in italiano di Rise of the Ronin, nuovo gioco di Team Ninja che sarà disponibile all’acquisto in tutto il mondo dalla giornata del ... (game-experience)

