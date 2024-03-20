Rhys Ifans e Olivia Cooke di nuovo insieme nel cast della commedia horror The Scurry

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Gli attori, starserie House of the Dragon, saranno i protagonistiThediretta da Craig Roberts., dopo House of the Dragon, reciteranno diin occasione del film The, descritto come una. Il progetto sarà diretto da Craig Roberts (Eternal Beauty) e scritto da Tim Telling (The Mash Report). Cosa racconterà TheAl centrotrama ci saranno due disinfestatori che vengono chiamati in un eco-café situato in un parco di campagna ...

The Scurry: Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans Cast in New Killer Squirrel Movie From Craig Roberts - Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and more have been cast in The Scurry, a new movie about killer squirrels that comes from Craig Roberts. Per Deadline, Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Cooke (House of the ...yahoo

