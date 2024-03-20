Rebel Moon - Parte 2 | La Sfregiatrice | svelato il trailer del nuovo film di Zack Snyder

Disponibile dal 19 aprile 2024 su Netflix, Rebel Moon - Parte 2: La Sfregiatrice fa Parte del maxi progetto sci-fi scritto e diretto da Zack Snyder, e si mostra finalmente in un primo ed energico ... (movieplayer)
Netflix ha rilasciato il trailer di Rebel Moon Parte 2: La Sfregiatrice, la seconda Parte della space opera di Zack Snyder; il film uscirà sulla nota piattaforma streaming il 19 aprile, e si ... (cinemaserietv)
Il 19 aprile arriverà su Netflix il film Rebel Moon - Parte 2, diretto da Zack Snyder, e il trailer regala qualche spettacolare sequenza in anteprima. Arriverà il 19 aprile sugli schermi di Netflix ... (movieplayer)
Rebel Moon - Parte 2: La Sfregiatrice, il trailer - È in arrivo il secondo capitolo del film diretto da Zack Snyder ambientato nello stesso universo della pellicola Army of the Dead del 2021 ...avmagazine
Rebel Moon Part Two: The saga continues for Zack Snyder’s space opera - Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once ...scifinow.co.uk
Even Russell Crowe Is Surprised ‘Noah’ Is In The Netflix Top 10 - The reasons that certain catalog titles pop on Netflix are rarely easy to discern; apart from Christmas movies and the occasional sequel igniting interest in its predecessor, they tend to operate ...decider