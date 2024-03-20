Piracy Shield | blocchi indesiderati | VPN | multe e trasparenza Cosa è uscito dall' intervento di Agcom in Commissione

Piracy Shield

Piracy Shield: blocchi indesiderati, VPN, multe e trasparenza. Cosa è uscito dall'intervento di Agcom in Commissione (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Il presidente di Agcom Giacomo Lasorella davanti alle commissioni riunite Trasporti e Cultura ha fatto il punto della situazione su Piracy Shield e ha raccontato le difficoltà, i traguardi raggiunti e Cosa si sta facendo per migliorare. Ecco la sintesi....
