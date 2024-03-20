Liverpool, Richard Hughes nuovo ds: era un vecchio obiettivo della Roma (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024)
La notizia era nell’aria, adesso è arrivata anche la conferma: RichardHughes sarà il prossimo ds del Liverpool. I Reds hanno annunciato l’arrivo, a fine stagione, del 44enne attuale direttore tecnico del Bournemouth, che risponderà al nuovo Ceo Michael Edwards.
I due hanno avuto modo di lavorare insieme già in passato, quando Hughes era ancora un calciatore del Portsmouth.
Chi è RichardHughesRichardHughes è un ex calciatore scozzese classe 1979. Cresciuto nel settore giovanile dell’Atalanta e poi dell’Arsenal, nel corso della carriera da centrocampista ha indossato le maglie di Bournemouth, Portsmouth e Grimsby Town. Nel 2012 il ritorno proprio al Bournemouth.
Poi è passato alla scrivania: Solanke, Ramsdale e
