LIVE Italia-Danimarca 4-1 | Mondiali curling femminile in DIRETTA | un punto azzurro nel quarto end

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI-COREA DEL SUD DIDALLE 13.00 QUINTO END 19:09 Occasione mancata per ipotecare la vittoria. Stone che resta corta ed arriva soltanto unper le azzurre.1. 19:07 Madeleine Dupont ci sta capendo obiettivamente poco. Constantini ha la chance per siglare ben 4 punti! 19:03 E’ buona la bocciata di Elena Mathis. Quando entrano in gioco le skip ci sono sempre due pietrene a. 19:01 Errore di Halse, che non riesce nell’intento di promuovere la stone danese rendendo vana la bocciata su quellana. Azzurre che ne possono approfittare. 18:58 Due le stone azzurre a ...

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ITALIA-COREA DEL SUD DI curling DALLE 13.00 18:10 Primo end in cui entrambe le compagini si limitano a bocciare reciprocamente la stone a ... (oasport)

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ITALIA-COREA DEL SUD DI curling DALLE 13.00 18:38 In corso il terzo end con la Danimarca di mano per la prima volta nell’incontro. TERZO ... (oasport)

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 18:57 OA Sport vi ringrazia per aver seguito con noi le emozioni di questo match e vi augura un buon proseguimento di serata. 18:56 Questa sera Conegliano ... (oasport)

LIVE Italia-Danimarca, Mondiali curling femminile in DIRETTA: inizia l’incontro - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI Italia-COREA DEL SUD DI CURLING DALLE 13.00 18:10 Primo end in cui entrambe le compagini si limitano a bocciare reciprocamente la stone a p ...oasport

I BLACK EYED PEAS in concerto il 16 luglio a Milano [Info e Biglietti] - Appuntamento LIVE per Black Eyed Peas che tornano in Italia: per essere protagonisti di uno show che si terrà martedì 16 luglio 2024 a Fiera Milano LIVE.newsic

LIVE Eczacibasi-Conegliano 0-1, Champions League volley femminile in DIRETTA: 7-13, le Pantere continuano ad imporre il proprio gioco! - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12-21 MURONEEEEE DI HAAK SU VORONKOVA! 12-20 Robinson-Cook ancora a segno da posto quattro. 12-19 Diagonale stretta di Robinson-Cook, Wolosz apre la rete alla ...oasport