LIVE Giro di Catalogna 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Pogacar concede il bis. Bene Tiberi che chiude terzo (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Grazie per essere rimasti con noi durante tutto l’arco di questa DIRETTA LIVE. Buon proseguimento di giornata con OA Sport. Tadej Pogacar domina ancora quindi al Giro di Catalogna ipotecando la vittoria finale nella breve corsa a tappe spagnola. Lo sloveno, all’interno di una tappa animata da una fuga corposa, ma che è durata non tantissimo, è riuscito a piazzare l’accelerazione vincente diventando irresistibile per i rivali. Bene Landa, secondo, e Tiberi, terzo di tappa e 11esimo nella generale. LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Giro DI Catalogna 2024 DOPO LA TERZA tappa 1 POGA?AR ...
