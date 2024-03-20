LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov | ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA | si parte alle 16! Azzurro all’esordio in un Masters 1000

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LABuonasera amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alladel match di 1° turno dell’ATP ditra Lucianoe Denis. Un sorteggio intrigante per l’, al primo gettone della carriera in un. Alla porta dell’italo argentino c’è infatti il “braccio d’oro” Denis, in risalita, che sta alternando ottime vittorie a sconfitte clamorose in questa stagione di rientro. A Indian Wells, ad esempio, ha “scherzato” al 1° turno Botic Van de Zandschulp, salvo poi non sfruttare un vantaggio di 4-2 al 3° e capitolare contro Lorenzo Musetti. Appena fuori dai 100, il canadese sarà desideroso di continuare la risalita ricordando che ...

