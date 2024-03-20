LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov | ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA | azzurro a breve in campo

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA15:55 C’è curiosità di vedere come se la caverà l’sul cemento americano. Ricordiamo che a, le condizioni sono difficili per via del caldo e dell’umidità. Ciò potrebbe sicuramente favorirlo. 15:50 L’italiano è virtualmente numero 69 del mondo, suo best ranking. In caso di vittoria odierna, salirebbe di un’altra posizione. Se vince oggi, l’italo argentino farebbe un notevole passo avanti verso la presenzain tabellone principale nei Masters 1000 di Madrid e Roma, riservata ai top 70 (al netto di forfait vari). 15:45 Di fronte, il mancino Denis. Attualmente numero 126 del mondo, il canadese ha bisogno disperato di punti per tornare quantomeno in top 100 ed evitare di passare dalle qualificazioni nei tornei del ...

