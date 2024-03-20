LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-6 | ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA | il canadese cincischia ma chiude il 1° set | azzurro in partita

LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-6, ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA: il canadese cincischia ma chiude il 1° set, azzurro in partita (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 40-0 Prima vincente. 30-0 Servizio e dritto appoggiato, Darderi lontanissimo. 15-0 Prima vincente del canadese, che serve per primo. Shapovalov-Darderi 6-3! Errore di dritto in palleggio dell’azzurro, abbastanza grave poiché il canadese stava faticando a chiudere il parziale. 40-A Doppio fallo (2°). 40-40 Resta in campo il passante di rovescio stretto del canadese. A-40 Gratuito di rovescio di Shapovalov. 40-40 Dritto lungolinea veloce del canadese, scappa la palla dall’impatto dell’azzurro. 40-30 ACE (3°)!!! 30-30 Strana volèe di rovescio vincente del canadese, lob dell’azzurro troppo ...
    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 5-3 Ottima risposta di rovescio, spara out il rovescio diagonale Shapovalov. 15-40 Doppio fallo (3°). 15-30 RISPOSTA VINCENTE DI DRITTO! 15-15 Ace ... (oasport)

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 30-15 Prima vincente. 15-15 Doppio fallo (2°). 15-0 Prima devastante di Shapovalov. 2-1 Ottima prima. Quattro prime, quattro punti per l’azzurro che si ... (oasport)

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 40-40 Gratuito di dritto di Shapovalov. 30-40 Passante vincente di rovescio del canadese. 30-30 Spinge di dritto Shapovalov sul rovescio dell’azzurro e ... (oasport)

