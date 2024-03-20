LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-6 | 4-5 | ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA | siamo in lotta nel 2° set

LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-6, 4-5, ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA: siamo in lotta nel 2° set (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 30-15 Di pochissimo larga la risposta di dritto di Shapovalov. 15-15 Prima vincente! Forza. 0-15 In rete il dritto, da lontano, di Darderi. Game delicatissimo. 5-4 Servizio esterno e dritto vincente lungolinea di Shapovalov. A-40 Stretto lo sventaglio del canadese, bravo, poiché l’azzurro era lontano. Raro intelligente punto di Shapovalov. Seconda 40-40 Ottima risposta di rovescio, spreca il dritto Shapovalov. A-40 Si salva con la prima al centro. 40-40 Et voilà. Doppio fallo (5°). Seconda 40-30 Sciocchezza di Shapovalov. Smorzata neanche a rete dopo il servizio. 40-15 Era buona la scelta di giocare la smorzata di Darderi. Purtroppo si ferma in rete. 30-15 Bellissima volèe di rovescio di ...
