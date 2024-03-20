LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-6 | 1-2 | ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA | avanti in canadese ‘on serve’ nel 2° set

LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-6, 1-2, ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA: avanti in canadese ‘on serve’ nel 2° set (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 2-1 Ace (7°). 40-15 Ace (6°). 30-15 Doppio fallo (4°). 30-0 Seconda sulla riga di Shapovalov. 15-0 Prima vincente. 1-1 Butta via la risposta di dritto Shapovalov. A-40 Prima vincente! 40-40 Fantastica coppia di rovesci a tutto braccio che danno subito il punto a Shapovalov. 40-30 Risposta sulla riga di rovescio del canadese. 40-15 Largo il rovescio difensivo di Shapovalov. 30-15 Servizio e ottimo contropiede di dritto. 15-15 Prima vincente. 0-15 Scappa il lunghezza il dritto di Darderi. 1-0 Ace (5°). 40-30 Vola via il dritto di Shapovalov dopo il servizio. 40-15 Cincischia con la volèe di dritto dopo il servizio Shapovalov. Se lo può permettere. 40-0 Prima vincente. 30-0 ...
