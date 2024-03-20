LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-5 | ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurro recupera uno dei due break nel 1° set

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 30-15 Prima vincente. 15-15 Doppio fallo (2°). 15-0 Prima devastante di Shapovalov. 2-1 Ottima prima. Quattro prime, quattro punti per l’azzurro che si ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 40-40 Gratuito di dritto di Shapovalov. 30-40 Passante vincente di rovescio del canadese. 30-30 Spinge di dritto Shapovalov sul rovescio dell’azzurro e ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 15:55 C’è curiosità di vedere come se la caverà l’azzurro sul cemento americano. Ricordiamo che a Miami, le condizioni sono difficili per via del caldo e ... (oasport)
Miami Open: who plays today March 20 Times, TV and streaming - No sooner has Indian Wells finished saying “game, set, match, championship,” than we’re straight into the next ATP tournament. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek collected the top trophies in California, ...en.as
Busy Day for Italians at the Miami Masters 1000 - A busy day of commitments for the Italians at the Miami Masters 1000. Waiting for Jannik Sinner who will make his debut in the tournament starting from the second round, as well as Musetti, there ...ilmessaggero
LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov, ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA: l’italiano si mette alla prova anche sul cemento - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buonasera amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla Diretta LIVE del match di 1° turno dell'ATP di Miami tra Luciano Darderi e Denis Shapovalov. Un sorteggio intriga ...oasport