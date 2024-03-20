LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-5 | ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurro recupera uno dei due break nel 1° set

LIVE Darderi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-5, ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurro recupera uno dei due break nel 1° set (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 5-3 Ottima risposta di rovescio, spara out il rovescio diagonale Shapovalov. 15-40 Doppio fallo (3°). 15-30 RISPOSTA VINCENTE DI DRITTO! 15-15 Ace (4°). 0-15 Splendido rovescio da fuori dal campo in lungolinea di Darderi. 5-2 Lontano l’azzurro nello scambio, fantastico però il rovescio diagonale vincente di Shapovalov. 30-40 Bene l’azzurro con l’attacco di dritto dopo un solido rovescio diagonale. 15-40 Lontano Darderi, poco può sull’attacco di dritto del canadese. 15-30 Regalo sulla seconda di Shapovalov. 0-30 Splendido inside in, poi punisce con il lungolinea il canadese. 0-15 Meraviglioso dritto inside out di Shapovalov. 4-2 Ace (4°), fate 8 su 8 con la prima in campo. 40-0 ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 30-15 Prima vincente. 15-15 Doppio fallo (2°). 15-0 Prima devastante di Shapovalov. 2-1 Ottima prima. Quattro prime, quattro punti per l’azzurro che si ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 40-40 Gratuito di dritto di Shapovalov. 30-40 Passante vincente di rovescio del canadese. 30-30 Spinge di dritto Shapovalov sul rovescio dell’azzurro e ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 15:55 C’è curiosità di vedere come se la caverà l’azzurro sul cemento americano. Ricordiamo che a Miami, le condizioni sono difficili per via del caldo e ... (oasport)

Miami Open: who plays today March 20 Times, TV and streaming - No sooner has Indian Wells finished saying “game, set, match, championship,” than we’re straight into the next ATP tournament. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek collected the top trophies in California, ...en.as

Busy Day for Italians at the Miami Masters 1000 - A busy day of commitments for the Italians at the Miami Masters 1000. Waiting for Jannik Sinner who will make his debut in the tournament starting from the second round, as well as Musetti, there ...ilmessaggero

LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov, ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA: l’italiano si mette alla prova anche sul cemento - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buonasera amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla Diretta LIVE del match di 1° turno dell'ATP di Miami tra Luciano Darderi e Denis Shapovalov. Un sorteggio intriga ...oasport

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Darderi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.