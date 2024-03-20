LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov 3-5 | ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurro recupera uno dei due break nel 1° set

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA5-3 Ottima risposta di rovescio, spara out il rovescio diagonale. 15-40 Doppio fallo (3°). 15-30 RISPOSTA VINCENTE DI DRITTO! 15-15 Ace (4°). 0-15 Splendido rovescio da fuori dal campo in lungolinea di. 5-2 Lontanonello scambio, fantastico però il rovescio diagonale vincente di. 30-40 Benecon l’attacco di dritto dopo un solido rovescio diagonale. 15-40 Lontano, poco può sull’attacco di dritto del canadese. 15-30 Regalo sulla seconda di. 0-30 Splendido inside in, poi punisce con il lungolinea il canadese. 0-15 Meraviglioso dritto inside out di. 4-2 Ace (4°), fate 8 su 8 con la prima in campo. 40-0 ...

Miami Open: who plays today March 20 Times, TV and streaming - No sooner has Indian Wells finished saying “game, set, match, championship,” than we’re straight into the next ATP tournament. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek collected the top trophies in California, ...en.as

Busy Day for Italians at the Miami Masters 1000 - A busy day of commitments for the Italians at the Miami Masters 1000. Waiting for Jannik Sinner who will make his debut in the tournament starting from the second round, as well as Musetti, there ...ilmessaggero

LIVE Darderi-Shapovalov, ATP Miami 2024 in DIRETTA: l’italiano si mette alla prova anche sul cemento - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buonasera amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla Diretta LIVE del match di 1° turno dell'ATP di Miami tra Luciano Darderi e Denis Shapovalov. Un sorteggio intriga ...oasport