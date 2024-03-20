LeddarTech Concludes Licensing Arrangement With Renesas

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) QUEBEC CITY, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Holdings Inc. ("") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce that it has concluded a long-termElectronics America Inc. to commercialize the LCA2 and LCA3 programmable system-on-chip (SoC) product families.collaborated(formerly IDT) to develop the LCA2 and LCA3 programmable SoC products.'s distinctive LiDAR software, combinedAI-based low-level fusion and perception, formed the ...