Il poke di Facebook sta tornando di moda

New nanopipette designed to poke into cancer cells - Researchers from the U.K.’s University of Leeds, Imperial College London and Earlham Institute in Norwich have developed a double-barrel nanopipette that promises to offer insights into the ...insights.globalspec

Facebook's Poking Feature Makes a Comeback: "Who is Poking Who" - "The poke," a once-popular feature on Facebook, is making a comeback, experiencing a staggering 13 times increase in activity over the past month A poke on Facebook is a simple and lighthearted ...tuko.co.ke

Do You Know Who Was The First Person To Get poked On Facebook Mark Zuckerberg's Response Will Leave You In Splits - Mark Zuckerberg humorously revealed he first poked his now-wife Priscilla on Facebook, highlighting a resurgence in the platform's "poke" feature with a 13x spike in activity.benzinga