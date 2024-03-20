Il Norwegian Seafood Council stringe una partnership con il calciatore Erling Braut Haaland

Norwegian Seafood

Il Norwegian Seafood Council stringe una partnership con il calciatore Erling Braut Haaland (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) - Il celebre calciatore norvegese si unisce a Seafood from Norway per i prossimi 2 anni e mezzo con l'obiettivo di promuovere la cultura del pesce norvegese Milano, 20 marzo 2024 – Il Norwegian Seafood Council, ente norvegese con sede a Tromsø che collabora in prima linea con le industrie della pesca e dell'acquacoltura per la promozione della cultura del pesce norvegese – stringe un'importante partnership con Erling Braut Haaland, il famoso calciatore attaccante del Manchester City e della nazionale norvegese. “I prodotti ittici sono stati parte integrante della mia cultura e alimentazione fin dall'infanzia. Il pesce norvegese, il migliore al mondo, ha tuttora un ruolo primario nella mia ...
