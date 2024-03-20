Il MoonSwatch di Snoopy sta arrivando davvero

Il MoonSwatch di Snoopy sta arrivando davvero (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Sembra che questo MoonSwatch con Snoopy non arrivi mai, tanto lo stiamo aspettando. E invece è più vicino che mai, anche perché la prossima luna piena (che fa rima con un nuovo modello MoonSwatch) è il 25 marzo. E nella notte il profilo di IG di Swatch è stato aggiornato con un teaser che ci fa ben sperare: il MoonSwatch con Snoopy sta davvero per arrivare. Dopo quello con il beagle più famoso al mondo che ne ululava il lancio, infatti, il nuovo teaser si spinge un filo oltre, svelando per la prima volta un quadrante fluorescente, con tanto di fasi lunari, due Snoopy adagiati a sonnecchiare su due mezze lune, e una scritta al centro I can't sleep without a night light. Prepariamoci gente … Quando dici luna piena pensi solo a una cosa: è in arrivo un nuovo ...
