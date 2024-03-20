House of the Dragon 2 | tutti i protagonisti nei nuovissimi poster della serie HBO

House of the Dragon 2: tutti i protagonisti nei nuovissimi poster della serie HBO (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) La seconda stagione debutterà la prossima estate Nelle ultime ore, HBO ha diffuso una serie di poster della Stagione 2 di House of the Dragon nel quale sono ritratti i principali personaggi che saranno al centro dei nuovi episodi in arrivo questa estate sul piccolo schermo. Come anticipato, i nuovi episodi della serie spinoff de Il trono di spade apprideranno su HBO (in Italia su Sky e in streaming su NOW) a partire da giugno. A confermarlo, il capo dello streaming di Warner Bros. Discovery, J.B. Perrette. I protagonisti La seconda stagione della serie prequel è interpretata da Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve …
