Heartstopper 3, la data di uscita è ufficiale: Nick e Charlie tornano presto su Netflix (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) La data di uscita di Heartstopper 3 è stata svelata! A ottobre, Nick e Charlie torneranno su Netflix, come hanno svelato in un video annuncio esclusivo. La showrunner Alice Oseman ha espresso il suo entusiasmo per questo nuovo capitolo della loro storia d’amore, anticipando che il pubblico potrà aspettarsi un tono più maturo e riflessioni su tematiche come crescita, amore e salute mentale.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Netflix US (@Netflix) Anche se i dettagli esatti sulla serie non sono ancora stati rivelati, i fan possono tirare un sospiro di sollievo sapendo che non dovranno attendere a lungo prima di riabbracciare Nick, Charlie e il resto della ...
