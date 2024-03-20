Heartstopper 3 | Anthony di Bridgerton entra nel cast | le ultime indiscrezioni

Heartstopper 3: "Anthony di Bridgerton entra nel cast", le ultime indiscrezioni (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Quando esce la terza stagione di Heartstopper su Netflix? Come andrà a finire tra Charlie e Nick e, soprattutto, quali saranno le novità nel cast del terzo capitolo di serie? È arrivata una nuova indiscrezione che parla dell'ingresso nella serie di uno dei volti più amati di Bridgerton. Di chi si...
