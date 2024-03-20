Harold and the purple crayon | i disegni prendono vita nel trailer del nuovo film con Zachary Levi

Harold and the purple crayon: i disegni prendono vita nel trailer del nuovo film con Zachary Levi (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Zachary Levi è protagonista del nuovo film Harold and the purple crayon, di cui è stato condiviso il primo trailer. Sony ha condiviso il primo trailer del film Harold and the purple crayon, adattamento live-action dei libri per ragazzi di Crockett Johnson che avrà come star Zachary Levi. Alla regia c'è Carlos Saldanha, già nel team di film come L'era glaciale e Rio. Di cosa parlerà il film Nel video si assiste a quello che accade quando Harold, soggetto dei libri pubblicati nel 1955 su un bambino di 4 anni che usa l'immaginazione per far prendere vita a quello che ...
