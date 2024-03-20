Golf | Valspar Championship 2024 | c’è Francesco Molinari | favorito Schauffele

Fonte : sportface
Golf, Valspar Championship 2024: c’è Francesco Molinari, favorito Schauffele (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Francesco Molinari torna in campo nel Valspar Championship 2024, torneo del Pga Tour. Il favorito per la vittoria finale è l’americano Xander Schauffele. A dargli filo da torcere ci saranno Brian Harman e Taylor Moore, che dovrà difendere il titolo dello scorso anno. Presenti anche Nick Taylor, Cameron Young, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau e Justin Thomas. Proverà a concedere il bis Luke Donald, vincitore nel 2012. Il montepremi totale in palio sarà di 8.400.000 dollari, di cui 1.512.000 andranno al vincitore. SportFace.
Valspar Championship TV coverage: How to stream or watch Jordan Spieth | March 21-24 - Jordan Spieth is teeing it up at the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida from March 21-24.In his 19 tournaments during the past year, Spieth ...golfweek.usatoday

Pga Tour, Molinari in gara al Valspar Championship - Dopo il 54esimo posto nel The Players, Francesco Molinari torna in gara sul PGA Tour. Il torinese, da domani a domenica 24 marzo a Palm Harbor, in Florida, sarà tra i 155 concorrenti del Valspar Champ ...ansa

Xander Schauffele: Fans want us to play together again - Talks are currently ongoing between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund, the funders of LIV Golf, to try and heal the fractures the game, with several player directors, including Tiger Woods and ...gulfnews

