Food for

“Food for profit”, il film in Parlamento. Giulia Innocenzi: “Stop ai finanziamenti agli allevamenti intensivi. Il governo? Agli ordini di Coldiretti” (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Proiezione del documentario di Giulia Innocenzi, Food for profit, a Montecitorio e flash mob per sensibilizzare l’opinione pubblica contro gli allevamenti intensivi. La pellicola, sempre più richiesta e proiettata nelle sale cinematografiche italiane, è sbarcata alla Camera dei deputati. “La sala è piena” dice con soddisfazione Eleonora Evi, deputata del gruppo Misto che ha promosso l’iniziativa. “Per dire Stop Agli allevamenti intensivi si passa anche attraverso queste iniziative. Oggi il settore zootecnico è un settore malato” afferma Evi. La proiezione del docufilm è stata preceduta da una performance di artisti davanti Montecitorio. “Denunciamo – afferma Innocenzi ...
