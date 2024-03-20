Il programma e il video della conferenza stampa riguardo la 22esima Florence Korea Film Festival 2024, che si terrà dal 21 al 30 marzo a Firenze Source (locchiodelcineasta)
Firenze, 14 marzo 2024 - Prenderci gusto. Perché dopo ventidue anni di successi, e ben centoquaranta dall'inizio delle relazioni tra Italia e Corea del Sud, il Florence Korea Film Fest alza il ... (lanazione)
La 22esima edizione del Florence Korea Film Fest si terrà dal 21 al 30 marzo al cinema La Compagnia con un programma selezionato per l’online su MyMovies e Più Compagnia. Tra gli ospiti annunciati ... (funweek)
Florence Korea Film Fest 2024: la prima italiana di Concrete Utopia inaugura il festival domani - campione d'incassi in Corea del Sud Sarà l'anteprima italiana di Concrete Utopia di Um Tae-hwa ad aprire la 22esima edizione del Florence Korea Film Fest 2024, il festival italiano dedicato al meglio ...movieplayer
Asian bonds draw hefty inflows on US rate cut hopes, strong exports - Asian bonds attracted their largest monthly inflow in three months in February, helped by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut rates later this year, and also boosted by the region's ...investing
Centurion: DVD manufacturer turned global PBSA investor - Centurion’s parent company, Centurial Global, is focused on property development in North and Southeast Asia. It develops property in all sectors bar student housing, but in an exception will, however ...realassets.ipe