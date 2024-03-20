Florence Korea Film Fest 2024 | la prima italiana di Concrete Utopia inaugura il festival domani

Florence Korea Film Fest 2024: la prima italiana di Concrete Utopia inaugura il festival domani (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Alla proiezione che si terrà domani sarà presente il regista Um Tae-hwa, il disaster movie è uno dei Film più visti nel 2023, campione d'incassi in Corea del Sud Sarà l'anteprima italiana di Concrete Utopia di Um Tae-hwa ad aprire la 22esima edizione del Florence Korea Film Fest 2024, il Festival italiano dedicato al meglio della cinematografia sudcoreana, domani giovedì 21 marzo al cinema La Compagnia di Firenze (via Cavour 50r), alle ore 20.30. In sala sarà presente il regista, tra gli ospiti speciali di questa edizione del Festival. Il Festival si svolgerà a Firenze fino al 30 marzo in vari luoghi della città. Il disaster movie ...
