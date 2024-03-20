Downton Abbey | Paul Giamatti è pronto per il terzo film della saga

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey, Paul Giamatti è pronto per il terzo film della saga (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) La star di The Holdovers ha confermato di essere in procinto di partecipare al nuovo lungometraggio sequel franchise britannico. Una new entry illustre per il terzo film di Downton Abbey. Paul Giamatti, fresco di nomination all'Oscar al miglior attore protagonista per la sua performance in The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita di Alexander Payne, ha dichiarato di essere pronto a tornare nell'universo di Downton Abbey. Quest'estate inizieranno le riprese del terzo film, che verrà distribuito nel 2025. Paul Giamatti tornerà nel ruolo Harold Levinson nel nuovo film, dopo aver stupito critica e pubblico nei panni del professor Paul Hunham nel ...
