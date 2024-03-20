Downton Abbey | Paul Giamatti è pronto per il terzo film della saga

(Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) La star di The Holdovers ha confermato di essere in procinto di partecipare al nuovo lungometraggio sequel franchise britannico. Una new entry illustre per ildi, fresco di nomination all'Oscar al miglior attore protagonista per la sua performance in The Holdovers - Lezioni di vita di Alexander Payne, ha dichiarato di esserea tornare nell'universo di. Quest'estate inizieranno le riprese del, che verrà distribuito nel 2025.tornerà nel ruolo Harold Levinson nel nuovo, dopo aver stupito critica e pubblico nei panni del professorHunham nel ...

Downton Abbey returning for 'final' movie, Staunton says - Actress Imelda Staunton has said a third and "final" Downton Abbey movie is in the pipeline. Staunton played Queen Mary's lady-in-waiting Lady Maud Bagshaw in the first two films, while husband Jim ...ca.finance.yahoo

Downton Abbey 3 confirmed by star Imelda Staunton - Imelda Staunton has confirmed that a third Downton Abbey film is in the works, saying it would be the final entry.ca.news.yahoo

Imelda Staunton confirms third Downton Abbey movie is happening - Imelda Staunton has said the words that Downton Abbey fans have been longing to hear - another movie is on the way. The veteran actress, 68, who played Lady Maud Bagshaw in the two big screen ...yahoo