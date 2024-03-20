Christopher Dan inventa la suite del tatuaggio | a Monza arriva il primo centro dove luxury e arte vanno a braccetto

Il primo tatuaggio a 12 anni. Un amore infinito. "Sono sempre stato attratto dai tattoo", dice Christopher Dan (molto forte sui social, si tratta di uno dei tatuatori più forti in Italia). "Ho ... (liberoquotidiano)
Il primo tatuaggio a 12 anni. Un amore infinito. "Sono sempre stato attratto dai tattoo", dice Christopher Dan (molto forte sui social, si tratta di uno dei tatuatori più forti in Italia). "Ho ... (iltempo)
Il documentario su Christopher Reeve al Sundance 2024 – Una standing ovation ha accolto un nuovo, potente docufilm che guarda alla vita della star di “Superman” prima e dopo il suo incidente ... (urbanpost)
Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate,’ ‘Ghostbusters’ on the Horizon as ‘Dune 2’ Continues U.K., Ireland Box Office Reign - Part II' continued its sway atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for a third consecutive weekend with $5.1 million.variety
U.S. congressman’s brother dies in domestic shooting, authorities say - Timothy Kildee, 57, the brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, was shot and killed at his home in Vienna Township by his 27-year-old son, authorities say.cleveland
"Escape room goats" - Ben Shelton gives a peek into his adventures with Coco Gauff and Christopher Eubanks ahead of Miami Open - Ben Shelton recently shared a peek into his escapades with compatriots Coco Gauff and Christopher Eubanks ahead of the 2024 Miami Open.msn