Christopher Dan inventa la suite del tatuaggio | a Monza arriva il primo centro dove luxury e arte vanno a braccetto

Christopher Dan

Christopher Dan inventa la suite del tatuaggio: a Monza arriva il primo centro dove luxury e arte vanno a braccetto (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) A Monza Christopher Dan inventa la suite del tatuaggio. Si tratta del primo centro dove luxury e arte vanno a braccetto L'articolo proviene da Novella 2000.
    Il primo tatuaggio a 12 anni. Un amore infinito. "Sono sempre stato attratto dai tattoo", dice Christopher Dan (molto forte sui social, si tratta di uno dei tatuatori più forti in Italia).  "Ho ... (liberoquotidiano)

    Il primo tatuaggio a 12 anni. Un amore infinito. "Sono sempre stato attratto dai tattoo", dice Christopher Dan (molto forte sui social, si tratta di uno dei tatuatori più forti in Italia). "Ho ... (iltempo)

