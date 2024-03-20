CGTN: Xi's Hunan inspection highlights new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected Changsha, the capital of central China'sHunan Province, on Monday. During the inspection, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learned about local endeavors to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and promote high-standard opening up. New quality productive forces tailored to local conditions The inspection tour of Hunan is believed to be Xi's first on-the-ground guidance for accelerating the development of new quality productive forces according to ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected Changsha, the capital of central China'sHunan Province, on Monday. During the inspection, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learned about local endeavors to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and promote high-standard opening up. New quality productive forces tailored to local conditions The inspection tour of Hunan is believed to be Xi's first on-the-ground guidance for accelerating the development of new quality productive forces according to ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Fortune Media Expands In The UK And Europe, Establishing The New Destination For Business Leaders Across The Region - 19 mar 2024 CGTN: Xi's Hunan inspection highlights new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan ...lelezard
CGTN: Xi's Hunan inspection highlights new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions - BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected Changsha, the capital of central China'sHunan Province, on Monday. During the inspection, Xi, also general secretary of ...adnkronos
Video CGTN HunanVideo CGTN Hunan