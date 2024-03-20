Ampace Unveils Jumbo-Power Series Cylindrical Lithium-ion Batteries | Driving a New Era of Global Energy

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Ampace Technology Limited (Ampace) today makes its debut at the 37th China International Hardware Fair, showcasing its groundbreaking Jumbo-Power Series (JP) Cylindrical Lithium-ion Batteries. This innovative Series represents a significant leap forward in Lithium battery technology, achieved through close collaboration with industry-leading customers committed to enhancing Power tool performance. Material, Structure and System Design Innovation: Jumbo-Power Unleashes the Next Generation of Global Powerful Energy Technologies To address the increasingly complex operating ...
