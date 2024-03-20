5 royal look perfetti per l’ufficio a primavera

Letizia Ortiz è spesso impegnata nei numerosi impegni della sua agenda reale. Tra questi, nelle ultime settimane, ha dovuto fare ritorno a Londra insieme al marito, re Felipe. Nessuna visita ... (velvetgossip)
In occasione della funzione commemorativa di Costantino di Grecia, i sovrani della penisola Iberica si sono recati in Gran Bretagna. La regina ha indossato un elegante capospalla.Continua a leggere (fanpage)
Bellezza statuaria, uno spiccato gusto in fatto di moda – tanto da essere una presenza fissa alle Fashion Week -, ecco Alessandra de Osma. Tra le royal che regalano più spunti di stile. Anche (e ... (amica)
royal news - live: Hospital staff at The London Clinic ‘tried to access’ Kate Middleton’s medical record after surgery - An investigation has been launched at the clinic where the Princess of Wales had surgery over claims staff tried to access her private medical records, according to reports.At least one member of ...msn
royals latest: Prying claims at Kate clinic prompt investigation - as Trump has warning for Harry - A probe has been launched into reports that staff at the London Clinic attempted to view the Princess of Wales's private medical records. Listen to a Daily podcast on royal conspiracy theories as you ...news.sky
CSK vs RCB Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of IPL 2024 Opener In Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium - Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener will witness a clash between two formidable teams - MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Faf du Plessis' royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - on Friday ...msn