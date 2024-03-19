WWE | The Rock a Raw pochi giorni prima di Wrestlemania | l’annuncio

WWE: The Rock a Raw pochi giorni prima di Wrestlemania, l’annuncio (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) La WWE ha reso noto che The Rock apparirà a Raw tra due settimane, nell’ultimo episodio prima di Wrestlemania che si terrà nel giorno di Pasquetta. Lo show, che si svolgerà nell’importantissima cornice del Barclays Center di Brooklyn, sarà probabilmente teatro dell’ultimo faccia a faccia con Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins prima dello Showcase of Immortals, oltre che la prossima apparizione del Great One prima di Wrestlemania (al momento). THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAWNow sit back, shut your mouths and ENJOY THE RIDE THE Rock IS TAKING ALL YOUR CANDY ASSES ON ONE NIGHT ONLY #BROOKLYN #RAW#TheRock @wwe @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/Lv3lXr1PNe— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 19, 2024
