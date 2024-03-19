WWE | The Rock a Raw pochi giorni prima di Wrestlemania | l’annuncio

Negli ultimi giorni il linguaggio utilizzato da The Rock nei suoi promo durante i tv show WWE è finito al centro delle polemiche. Sostanzialmente le emittenti, nelllo specifico FOX sui cui ... (zonawrestling)
Ieri notte a SmackDown la WWE ha riproposto il “concerto” di The Rock. Il People’s Champion, che si è presentato con la sua vecchia theme song di “Hollywood Rock”, ha intrattenuto il pubblico ... (zonawrestling)
Una settimana fa Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins hanno raggiunto a SmackDown la Bloodline per ufficializzare il tag team match di WrestleMania XL, definito dalla WWE il più grande della storia ... (zonawrestling)
England take T20 series lead with comfortable win over New Zealand in Dunedin as Heather Knight stars - Boxing and WWE. The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+, where fans can enjoy a subscription that includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination. You can also ...eurosport
Lee Jung Jae says The Acolyte will be 'most captivating Star Wars story' ahead of June release; SEE poster - Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae will be appearing in the Star Wars series The Acolyte. The series is set to release this June. Here are the details.pinkvilla
Real Madrid Icon Luka Modric’s Comments Cast Doubt On Staying At Club - Real Madrid legend Luka Modric cast doubt on staying at the club this summer with his response to being asked whether he will renew his expiring contract during a promotional event in Abu Dhabi.forbes