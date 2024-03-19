WWE | The Rock a Raw pochi giorni prima di Wrestlemania | l’annuncio

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) La WWE ha reso noto che Theapparirà a Raw tra due settimane, nell’ultimo episodiodiche si terrà nel giorno di Pasquetta. Lo show, che si svolgerà nell’importantissima cornice del Barclays Center di Brooklyn, sarà probabilmente teatro dell’ultimo faccia a faccia con Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollinsdello Showcase of Immortals, oltre che la prossima apparizione del Great Onedi(al momento). THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAWNow sit back, shut your mouths and ENJOY THE RIDE THEIS TAKING ALL YOUR CANDY ASSES ON ONE NIGHT ONLY #BROOKLYN #RAW#The@wwe @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/Lv3lXr1PNe— Dwayne Johnson (@The) March 19, 2024

England take T20 series lead with comfortable win over New Zealand in Dunedin as Heather Knight stars - Boxing and WWE. The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+, where fans can enjoy a subscription that includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination. You can also ...eurosport

Lee Jung Jae says The Acolyte will be 'most captivating Star Wars story' ahead of June release; SEE poster - Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae will be appearing in the Star Wars series The Acolyte. The series is set to release this June. Here are the details.pinkvilla

Real Madrid Icon Luka Modric’s Comments Cast Doubt On Staying At Club - Real Madrid legend Luka Modric cast doubt on staying at the club this summer with his response to being asked whether he will renew his expiring contract during a promotional event in Abu Dhabi.forbes