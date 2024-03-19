WWE | Cody Rhodes senza filtri su The Rock | un promo infuocato e ricco di insulti

WWE: Cody Rhodes senza filtri su The Rock, un promo infuocato e ricco di insulti (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Questa notte a Raw era attesa la risposta di Cody Rhodes a The Rock dopo il concerto di venerdì sera in cui il People’s Champ ci è andato pesante nei confronti dell’American Nightmare coinvolgendo anche Mama Rhodes nello sfottò. Una risposta che è arrivata ed è stata quasi sorprendente per i toni usati da Rhodes che si è lasciato andare anche nel linguaggio. “Il cattivo preferito? No, solo uno str…o!” Già prima di salire sul ring Cody si era scusato in anticipo su X con i fan per ciò che avrebbe detto. In effetti il promo di Cody è stato diverso dal solito, soprattutto nel linguaggio usato. Rhodes ha subito tirato in ballo The Rock, che su Instagram si è definito “l’heel preferito dalla gente”, ma più che ...
