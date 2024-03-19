WWE | Cody è stato autorizzato ad usare un linguaggio esplicito a Raw

Dopo l’annuncio della sfida tra Jey e Jimmy Uso in quel di Wrestlemania XL, i due hanno avuto il loro “primo” confronto diretto a Raw ieri notte, aperto dall’ex Bloodline che ha parlato ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte a Raw era attesa la risposta di Cody Rhodes a The Rock dopo il concerto di venerdì sera in cui il People’s Champ ci è andato pesante nei confronti dell’American Nightmare ... (zonawrestling)
pioggia di annunci da parte della WWE ieri notte a Smackdown, parte due. Non solo i tre nuovi match confermati per Wrestlemania XL ma anche una succosissima settimana, che partirà lunedì notte ... (zonawrestling)
WWE needs to look in the mirror after AEW’s star-studded free agency haul - Because, at the worst, you want to keep talent away from your closest competitor. WWE’s biggest signings have been wrestlers unhappy with their status in AEW e.g. Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Shawn ...nypost
WWE 2K24 Features Cody Rhodes’ Moves Captured by TNA’s Trey Miguel - This collaboration brings a new level of authenticity to Rhodes’ in-game persona. The latest installment of the wrestling game franchise, WWE 2K24, arrived with great acclaim, drawing attention to its ...msn
Cody Rhodes looks to finish the story - The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line when Roman Reigns defends his title against the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes.supersport