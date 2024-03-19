WWE | Cody è stato autorizzato ad usare un linguaggio esplicito a Raw

WWE: Cody è stato autorizzato ad usare un linguaggio esplicito a Raw (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Come abbiamo visto, ieri notte a Raw, Cody Rhodes ha tenuto un promo in cui si è scagliato contro The Rock rispondendo alle parole usante dal People’s Champion durante il suo concerto di SmackDown. Non è passato inosservato il linguaggio esplicito usato dall’American Nightmare, cosa che normalmente non accade. Ebbene, anche Cody ha potuto godere di più libertà e ciò in ragione della portata della rivalità in essere. Trattasi, però, di una circostanza eccezionale. Più libertà anche per Cody In questi ultimi giorni si è parlato parecchio della libertà lasciata al microfono a The Rock e, ieri notte a Raw, anche Cody ha potutoutilizzare un liguaggio più esplicito di quanto siamo soliti a vedere negli show WWE. Dave Meltzer, durante Wrestling Observer radio, ha ...
