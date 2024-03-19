WWE | CM Punk toglie il tutore sei settimane dopo l’infortunio

WWE Punk

WWE: CM Punk toglie il tutore sei settimane dopo l’infortunio (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) dopo un incredibile ritorno in WWE e la partecipazione al Royal Rumble match, CM Punk si è ritrovato sulla lista degli infortunati dopo uno sfortunato infortunio patito proprio durante la rissa reale. Probabilmente, il wrestler di Chicago avrebbe affrontato Seth Rollins in quel di WrestleMania, ma Punk ha chiarito che farà di tutto per essere a Philadelphia per il Grand Daddy of Them All. La prossima settimana, lo Straight Edge wrestler sarà a RAW e lo farà senza il suo tutore al braccio. Tramite il suo profilo Instagram, CM Punk ha condiviso un video nel quale il wrestler allena il braccio infortunato e lo fa senza alcun tutore. Il filmato lascia intendere che il recupero del wrestler stia procedendo alla grande e questo potrebbe anche nascondere qualche ...
