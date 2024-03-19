WWE | CM Punk toglie il tutore sei settimane dopo l’infortunio

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024)un incredibile ritorno in WWE e la partecipazione al Royal Rumble match, CMsi è ritrovato sulla lista degli infortunatiuno sfortunato infortunio patito proprio durante la rissa reale. Probabilmente, il wrestler di Chicago avrebbe affrontato Seth Rollins in quel di WrestleMania, maha chiarito che farà di tutto per essere a Philadelphia per il Grand Daddy of Them All. La prossima settimana, lo Straight Edge wrestler sarà a RAW e lo farà senza il suoal braccio. Tramite il suo profilo Instagram, CMha condiviso un video nel quale il wrestler allena il braccio infortunato e lo fa senza alcun. Il filmato lascia intendere che il recupero del wrestler stia procedendo alla grande e questo potrebbe anche nascondere qualche ...

CM Punk Shares WrestleMania 40 Plans Before his WWE RAW Return - CM Punk’s eagerly awaited return to the WWE stage on RAW next week has sparked a whirlwind of speculation and anticipation among wrestling enthusiasts worldwide. However, as the Second City Saint ...msn

Booker T says he has no beef with CM Punk: 'Don't take it seriously' - When a WWE legend and a popular (though currently injured) star almost get into it backstage, it’s big news, right Except in the case of Booker T and CM Punk, there’s nothing to see here. Sourcewrestlingjunkie.usatoday

Rock's Writer Blasts Cody; Heyman Reveals 'Tribal Chief' Origins; CM Punk-WWE Update - Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Gewirtz Takes Shot at Cody Rhodes The Rock's longtime personal writer and the ...bleacherreport