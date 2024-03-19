The Life of Chuck | Karen Gillan ha visto il film di Mike Flanagan da Stephen King | Ho pianto per giorni

The Life

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Life of Chuck, Karen Gillan ha visto il film di Mike Flanagan da Stephen King: "Ho pianto per giorni" (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Gillan, che è tornata a collaborare con Mike Flanagan dopo Oculus, loda il suo nuovo adattamento da Stephen King. Grande è la curiosità intorno al nuovo lungometraggio di Mike Flanagan, The Life of Chuck, un nuovo adattamento delle opere di Stephen King. Nel frattempo arriva la testimonianza di una delle interpreti, l'inglese Karen Gillan, che ha visto un premontato del film piangendo per giorni dopo la visione. Karen Gillan, che in precedenza è stata diretta da Mike Flanagan in Oculus, ha parlato a Collider della sua esperienza sul set di The ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • The Life

    (Adnkronos) - MEISHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 - In March 2024, an unprecedented visual feast will take place inside the Kennedy Center in DC and David H. Koch Theater in New ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • The Life

    MEISHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 - In March 2024, an unprecedented visual feast will take place inside the Kennedy Center in DC and David H. Koch Theater in New York City's ... (sbircialanotizia)

  • The Life

    MANCHESTER, England, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Phagenesis, a pioneering UK company which has developed a revolutionary neurostimulation system to treat swallowing dysfunction, has closed a $42M ... (liberoquotidiano)

How to make your smartphone last longer - Ditching a phone for a new model every two years isn't necessary. Here's how to keep your phone in working condition longer.yahoo

Granola Recall Over Life-Threatening Allergy Fears - Kick Ash's Door County Love Dark Chocolate Cherry Granola may contain undeclared almonds—a potentially deadly ingredient to those allergic to nuts.newsweek

I'm From the World's Happiest Country—Our Work Culture Is Different to the US - At first hearing, you'd be forgiven for thinking that this doesn't sound very uplifting, but it is phrases like this that I believe have contributed to making Finland the world's happiest country for ...newsweek

Video di Tendenza
Video The Life
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.