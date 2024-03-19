The Acolyte unirà “i lati migliori” di The Mandalorian e Andor | parola della showrunner

"The Acolyte: La Seguace", la nuova serie originale di Lucasfilm in arrivo su Disney+. Questa avvincente serie live-action debutterà il mercoledì 5 giugno con i suoi primi due episodi, ... (panorama)
L’universo televisivo di Star Wars sta per espandersi sempre di più. Difatti, il prossimo 4 giugno 2024 arriverà su Disney+ la serie The Acolyte: La Seguace, di cui è stato rilasciato il primo ... (cinemaserietv)
Arriverà il 5 giugno su Disney+ la serie che promette di essere la più cupa e violenta tra i progetti ambientati nella Galassia di Star Wars: ecco il trailer ufficiale di The Acolyte: La Seguace. (comingsoon)
Star Wars: The Acolyte, quanto dureranno gli episodi della serie - The Acolyte sembra destinata a essere il grande evento targato Star Wars di questo 2024: mentre sul grande schermo tutto tace, la serie Disney+ ambientata nell'Alta Repubblica promette di farci ...serial.everyeye
‘Star Wars: The Acolyte' Creator Leslye Headland Talks the Unique Perspective of Her Upcoming Series - Star Wars: The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland is currently putting the finishing touches on a four-year journey that started with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy buying her overall series pitch in ...msn
First Look: ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Trailer and Poster - Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte, the latest entry in the ever-expanding Star Wars Universe. The new live-action series starring Lee Jung-jae ( Squid Game) and Amandla ...showbizjunkies