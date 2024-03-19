The Acolyte unirà “i lati migliori” di The Mandalorian e Andor | parola della showrunner

The Acolyte

The Acolyte unirà “i lati migliori” di The Mandalorian e Andor: parola della showrunner (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) La showrunner di The Acolyte: La Seguace Leslye Headland ha spiegato nel dettaglio come il suo show si collochi tra le altre serie di Star Wars. In particolare, ha spiegato che sarà “una via di mezzo” tra Andor e The Mandalorian, e unirà i lati migliori delle due serie. Il progetto debutterà a giugno su Disney+ e promette di approfondire i poteri del lato oscuro e i segreti dell’epoca dell’Alta Repubblica. “Penso che sia una via di mezzo, nel senso che è una trama seriale, non è episodica. C’è una storia generale che viene raccontata nel corso di otto episodi. È un thriller misterioso, il che significa che ogni episodio va guardato per ottenere maggiori informazioni e iniziare a essere coinvolti. Con Andor, ho scoperto che si costruiva qualcosa di ...
