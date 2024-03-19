«The Acolyte | La Seguace» | in arrivo il nuovo capitolo della saga di Guerre Stellari

L’universo televisivo di Star Wars sta per espandersi sempre di più. Difatti, il prossimo 4 giugno 2024 arriverà su Disney+ la serie The Acolyte: La Seguace, di cui è stato rilasciato il primo ... (cinemaserietv)
Arriverà il 5 giugno su Disney+ la serie che promette di essere la più cupa e violenta tra i progetti ambientati nella Galassia di Star Wars: ecco il trailer ufficiale di The Acolyte: La Seguace. (comingsoon)
Il momento è finalmente giunto. Fan di Star Wars a raccolta, si può ammirare il primo trailer ufficiale della serie tv prequel incentrata sulla figura dei Sith. The Acolyte – La Seguace arriverà il ... (screenworld)
Rose Dugdale bio-thriller Baltimore: Imogen Poots is mesmerising as rich girl turned Irish revolutionary - David Roy reviews Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy’s new movie based on the headline-grabbing 1974 Irish art heist perpetrated by English heiress turned IRA collaborator Rose Dugdale, who died earlier ...irishnews
‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ trailer: A murder mystery set an even longer time ago in a galaxy far, far away - Lucasfilm revealed the trailer to its anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte, which will debut on Disney+ with two episodes on June 4.The series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is set arou ...weisradio
Star Wars: The Acolyte Showrunner on How It'll Challenge What We Know About the Jedi and Sith - Star Wars: The Acolyte seems like it'll be a unique entry in the Star Wars canon for a few different reasons: for one, it tells a Sith-focused story in a galaxy full of Jedi. But also, creator, ...me.ign