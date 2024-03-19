«The Acolyte | La Seguace» | in arrivo il nuovo capitolo della saga di Guerre Stellari

«The Acolyte: La Seguace»: in arrivo il nuovo capitolo della saga di Guerre Stellari (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) "The Acolyte: La Seguace", la nuova serie originale di Lucasfilm in arrivo su Disney+. Questa avvincente serie live-action debutterà il mercoledì 5 giugno con i suoi primi due episodi, esclusivamente su Disney+ in Italia. La serie vanta nel cast Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo e Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland è la mente dietro la serie, basata sull'universo di Star Wars di George Lucas, e funge da produttrice esecutiva insieme a Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King e Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté e Kor Adana ricoprono il ruolo di produttori esecutivi. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim e Rob Bredow sono i produttori. Headland ha anche diretto i primi episodi (101 e 102). I registi Kogonada ...
    L’universo televisivo di Star Wars sta per espandersi sempre di più. Difatti, il prossimo 4 giugno 2024 arriverà su Disney+ la serie The Acolyte: La Seguace, di cui è stato rilasciato il primo ... (cinemaserietv)

    Arriverà il 5 giugno su Disney+ la serie che promette di essere la più cupa e violenta tra i progetti ambientati nella Galassia di Star Wars: ecco il trailer ufficiale di The Acolyte: La Seguace. (comingsoon)

    Il momento è finalmente giunto. Fan di Star Wars a raccolta, si può ammirare il primo trailer ufficiale della serie tv prequel incentrata sulla figura dei Sith. The Acolyte – La Seguace arriverà il ... (screenworld)

