The Acolyte: La Seguace, il trailer della serie di Star Wars su Disney+ (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) L’universo televisivo di Star Wars sta per espandersi sempre di più. Difatti, il prossimo 4 giugno 2024 arriverà su Disney+ la serie The Acolyte: La Seguace, di cui è stato rilasciato il primo trailer e che già si preannuncia come uno dei titoli più interessanti della stagione televisiva estiva dell’anno. Nele prime scene della serie The Acolyte vediamo dei giovanissimi apprendisti jedi venire seguiti ed ammaestrati da un Maestro Jedi di grande saggezza; ci troviamo cronologicamente nel periodo dell’Alta Repubblica, ossia il periodo di massimo splendore dell’Ordine dei Jedi, ma in cui qualcosa di oscuro sta venendo alla luce e potrebbe mettere in pericolo la pace. E difatti, come suggerisce il primo ...
The Acolyte looks promising in trailer - comes to Disney+ in June - Lucasfilm has as promised given us the first trailer for The Acolyte, and confirms that the first two episodes will premiere on Disney+ the 4th of June. The trailer itself focuses on Carrie-Anne Moss ...gamereactor.eu

Star Wars: The Acolyte gets a trailer - The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.liveforfilm

‘The Acolyte’ Could Save Star Wars by Ignoring Star Wars - And then, dammit, we get a trailer for The Acolyte — and I’m right back to where I was in 2019, when Grogu was just a glimmer in Jon Favreau’s eye. This trailer has everything: lightsabers, robed ...decider

