The Acolyte | ecco il primo trailer ufficiale della serie sui Sith di Star Wars

Il primo trailer della nuova serie Star Wars in arrivo su Disney+ è ricco d'azione Come promesso ieri, Disney+ ha ufficialmente diffuso in streaming il teaser trailer di The Acolyte - La seguace, la ... (movieplayer)
Con grande sorpresa dei fan dell’universo di Star Wars, Disney ha pubblicato il poster di Star Wars: The Acolyte (che in Italia avrà il titolo The Acolyte: La Seguace), svelando così anche la data ... (cinemaserietv)
Disney+ ha annunciato la data di uscita della nuova serie dell’universo Star Wars e ha condiviso anche il nuovo poster. La serie The Acolyte debutterà sugli schermi il 5 giugno. Quindi preparate le ... (screenworld)
'The Acolyte' trailer gives Star Wars fans a glimpse at a fresh story in an unexplored era - And it looks incredibly cool and unique. On Tuesday, fans were treated with a trailer for The Acolyte, and it seems to be delivering what it has long promised: a fresh start for fans of the franchise, ...ftw.usatoday
The Acolyte trailer: A new Star Wars show about a Jedi serial killer - A day after Lucasfilm and Disney announced the release date of the next Star Wars show, the first trailer for The Acolyte has been unleashed. As the bloody poster teased, this is shaping up to be a ...msn
'The Voice' Sneak Peek: An Impressive Battle Has Reba McEntire Borrowing Chance the Rapper's Slang! - A Battle Round on season 25 of The Voice is so good, it has coaches borrowing each other's slang! In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Battles, Team Chance's Maddie Jane and Nadège take the stage ...etonline