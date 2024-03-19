The Acolyte | ecco il primo trailer ufficiale della serie sui Sith di Star Wars

'The Acolyte' trailer gives Star Wars fans a glimpse at a fresh story in an unexplored era - And it looks incredibly cool and unique. On Tuesday, fans were treated with a trailer for The Acolyte, and it seems to be delivering what it has long promised: a fresh start for fans of the franchise, ...ftw.usatoday

The Acolyte trailer: A new Star Wars show about a Jedi serial killer - A day after Lucasfilm and Disney announced the release date of the next Star Wars show, the first trailer for The Acolyte has been unleashed. As the bloody poster teased, this is shaping up to be a ...msn

'The Voice' Sneak Peek: An Impressive Battle Has Reba McEntire Borrowing Chance the Rapper's Slang! - A Battle Round on season 25 of The Voice is so good, it has coaches borrowing each other's slang! In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Battles, Team Chance's Maddie Jane and Nadège take the stage ...etonline