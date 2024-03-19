Stormy, il doc dell’ex pornostar che accusa Donald Trump: «Il sesso con lui è stato orribile ma non ho detto “no”» (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024)
Si chiama Stormy ed è il documentario in cui l’ex pornostarStormy Daniels racconta la sua “frequentazione” con DonaldTrump nel 2006. Stephanie Clifford è nata a Baton Rouge in Lousiana il 17 marzo del 1979. Soprannominata dal tycoon “faccia da cavallo”, il processo che la vede protagonista comincerà il 5 aprile. Secondo l’accusa l’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti alcuni documenti di bilancio aziendale per comprare il suo silenzio e quello di Karen McDougal sulle loro relazioni durante la campagna per arrivare alla Casa Bianca. Il film arriva sulla piattaforma a pagamento Peacock. E lo fa mentre il giudice Juan Merchan blocca il tentativo di fermare le testimonianze del suo ex avvocato e faccendiere Michael Cohen e di Daniels nel processo.
Complicata e coraggiosa
