SOCIAL – Luka Jovic ricorda Joe Barone | il post

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Attraverso il suo profilo suiha voluto rendere omaggio a Joe, dg della Fiorentina scomparso oggi Oggi il mondo del calcio italiano ha vissuto il lutto per la morte di Joe, direttore generale della Fiorentina. Il dirigente viola aveva accusato un malore domenica in albergo a Bergamo, a poche ore dalla partita contro l’Atalanta, che poi non si è giocata proprio per questo motivo. Dopo un intervento chirurgico e il passaggio in terapia intensiva, il dirigente non ce l’ha fatta. In suo onore sarà osservato un minuto di silenzio prima dell’inizio delle gare delle delle Leghe professionistiche (maschile e femminile), in programma da oggi alla prossima rispettiva giornata di campionato. In queste ore sono stati molti i messaggi di cordoglio arrivati per la morte di ...

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic lead Mavericks past Spurs 113-107 to sweep season series - Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, Luka Doncic had 18 points and 16 assists, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the San Antonio Spurs 113-107 on Tuesday night. Tre Jones scored 22 points and Devin Vassell ...ca.news.yahoo

NBA Parlays of the Day, March 19, 2024: Magic and Mavericks money lines will carry us to pay-dirt - Here are your NBA Parlays for today’s slate of games and a breakdown for every line we chose! We went […] The post NBA Parlays of the Day, March 19, 2024: Magic and Mavericks money lines will carry us ...msn

SOCIAL Media Users React To Kyrie Irving’s Historic Game-Winning Shot - The NBA categorized Kyrie Irving’s game-winning basket as a “driving hook shot” from 21 feet. Seriously, a hook shot from a 6’2” guard behind the free-throw line is absurd. Soon after to shot, ...msn