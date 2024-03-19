See through | le vip accendono la seduzione con il vedo non vedo

See through

See through, le vip accendono la seduzione con il vedo non vedo (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Tessuti sottili e impalpabili, reti maliziose, pizzi che svelano la lingerie e la pelle nuda. Quella del see through (letteralmente “guardare attraverso”) è la tendenza più hot che accende gli outfit delle vip: dagli eventi privati agli eventi più attesi come il Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Tra chi sceglie di svelare giusto quanto basta a scatenare la fantasia e chi lascia davvero poco all’immaginazione, i loro look sono ad alto tasso di sensualità. Nella rete della seduzione Rebecca Ferguson in Olivier TheyskensLe star sul red carpet si lasciano prendere nella rete della seduzione, con outfit che giocano con audacia con il vedo non vedo. E’ il caso di Dakota Jhonson in Gucci alla première di Madame Web, con un intreccio di fili luccicanti che le scivola sul corpo. Un body ...
