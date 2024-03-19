Ring of Love | “Forever” è il nuovo singolo che celebra l’amore con ironia e suggestione

Ring of Love, “Forever” è il nuovo singolo che celebra l’amore con ironia e suggestione (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024)Forever” è il nuovo singolo di Ring of Love che celebra l’amore con ironia e suggestione. Andiamo a scoprirne di più, insieme al testo del brano e al videoclip. “Forever”, nuovo singolo dei Ring of Love Il nuovo singolo dei Ring of Love si intitola “Forever”. Con uno stile ironico e a tratti provocatorio, la canzone canta l’amore attraverso un narratore esterno mentre guarda divertito la scena di un ragazzo goffo ed insicuro che cerca il modo giusto per conquistare una ragazza. Il narratore incoraggia la ragazza a lasciarsi andare e a ...
